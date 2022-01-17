Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $103.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,576,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,310. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

