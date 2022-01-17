Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Up 42.0% in December

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,300 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the December 15th total of 255,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of FENG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.81. 1,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,380. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.83.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 17.78%.
