Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0123 on Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $154.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,249.02 or 0.99941805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00094257 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.29 or 0.00322399 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00021490 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.56 or 0.00429491 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00154741 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008924 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001356 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,624,518 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

