Phore Market Cap Tops $1.09 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $2,655.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phore has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012128 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.64 or 0.00730954 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021641 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,974,655 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

