Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Update

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,686,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Phunware stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 406,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,803,541. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23. Phunware has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $278.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 13.09.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 248.37%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phunware will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PHUN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHUN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 170,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

