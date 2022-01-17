Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Position Increased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,458,000 after purchasing an additional 736,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,747,000 after purchasing an additional 173,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,066,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,237,000 after purchasing an additional 175,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,978,000 after purchasing an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $19.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 270.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

