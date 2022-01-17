PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Price Hits $3.65 on Major Exchanges

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for $3.65 or 0.00008530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $3,961.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00062348 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00069721 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.71 or 0.07632303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,626.64 or 0.99745199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00068913 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007897 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

