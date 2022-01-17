Pillar (PLR) Hits Market Cap of $3.73 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $176,702.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00056250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.