PIN Price Reaches $0.0484 (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar. One PIN coin can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00061089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00071330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.85 or 0.07592583 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,199.53 or 0.99787605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007735 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

