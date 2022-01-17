Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 182.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,464 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises approximately 2.9% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned about 0.18% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $13,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after buying an additional 585,305 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after buying an additional 486,938 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,927,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.41. The company had a trading volume of 449,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,750. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average is $95.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.92 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.22.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.