Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNW. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

PNW stock opened at $72.27 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.64.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

