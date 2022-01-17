Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 305,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 38,924 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

PHD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.85. 167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,030. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.