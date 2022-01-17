Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $46.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,348.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

