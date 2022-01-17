Piper Sandler Comments on NOV Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NOV in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

NOV stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NOV by 1,032.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in NOV by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in NOV by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

