Piper Sandler Comments on Vaxart, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vaxart in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vaxart in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $5.87 on Monday. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $736.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Vaxart’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 447.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

