Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the software maker will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $498.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.86.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $333.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.22. Paycom Software has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $33,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

