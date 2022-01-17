Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.91 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $172.75 million and $245,724.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.30 or 0.00327148 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00126357 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00085595 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003228 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,617,016 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.