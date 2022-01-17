PIXEL Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $2,617.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,267.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.07 or 0.00929957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.03 or 0.00267422 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00025986 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003978 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

