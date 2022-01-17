Pizza (PIZZA) Price Reaches $0.0224 on Major Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, Pizza has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $694,451.24 and approximately $22.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010834 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00071652 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.83 or 0.00477936 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.