POA 24 Hour Volume Tops $188.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last week, POA has traded flat against the dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a market capitalization of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
