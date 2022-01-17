POA Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, POA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a total market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Coin Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
