POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for POLA Orbis in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POLA Orbis’ FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get POLA Orbis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of PORBF stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.22. POLA Orbis has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49.

POLA Orbis Company Profile

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for POLA Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLA Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.