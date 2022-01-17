Polkadot Market Capitalization Tops $25.31 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $25.31 billion and $1.35 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for approximately $25.63 or 0.00060981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00069607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.77 or 0.07570879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,045.26 or 1.00044878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00068848 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

