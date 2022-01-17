Polker (PKR) Price Hits $0.0813 on Top Exchanges

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, Polker has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Polker has a total market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $339,326.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0813 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00071874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.53 or 0.07560105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,185.56 or 0.99897871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00068718 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007745 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,415,202 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

