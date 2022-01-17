Polymath Hits Market Cap of $428.38 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $428.38 million and approximately $10.57 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.98 or 0.00346463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008947 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000847 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

