Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,147.50

Shares of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,147.50 ($15.58) and last traded at GBX 1,166.37 ($15.83), with a volume of 1159351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,162.50 ($15.78).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($21.04) to GBX 1,450 ($19.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.29) to GBX 1,170 ($15.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($29.86) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($19.00) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,594 ($21.64).

Get Polymetal International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. The stock has a market cap of £5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,329.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,411.06.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.