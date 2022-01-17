Pontiac Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PONT) Shares Up 0.7%

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $472.32 and last traded at $472.32. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $469.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.32 and a 200-day moving average of $467.83.

About Pontiac Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PONT)

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Pontiac that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

