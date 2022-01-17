Poolz Finance Price Tops $6.12 (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $6.12 or 0.00014538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $18.55 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00059949 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00071726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.71 or 0.07531919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,079.01 or 0.99925952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00068074 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007638 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,030,639 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars.

