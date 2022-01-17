PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $207.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,267.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.25 or 0.07611680 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.24 or 0.00355456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.07 or 0.00929957 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00074515 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.36 or 0.00502420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.03 or 0.00267422 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,243,793 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.