Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM)’s share price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 31,067 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 183,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00.

About Power Metals (CVE:PWM)

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

