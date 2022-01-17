PowerSchool Holdings Inc’s (NYSE:PWSC) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 24th

PowerSchool’s (NYSE:PWSC) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 24th. PowerSchool had issued 39,473,685 shares in its IPO on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $710,526,330 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of PowerSchool’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PWSC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Shares of PWSC opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.93 million. Analysts predict that PowerSchool will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,940,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,441,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $53,076,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $68,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.