Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 982,100 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the December 15th total of 691,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 136.4 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRMNF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Prime Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Prime Mining from C$3.90 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

PRMNF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. 8,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,778. Prime Mining has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Los Reyes Gold and silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was founded on May 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

