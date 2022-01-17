Primecoin Market Capitalization Hits $7.46 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 78.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 263.5% higher against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.46 million and approximately $136,795.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,249,147 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

