Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. Primis Financial also posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Primis Financial.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 11,461 shares of company stock worth $180,332 over the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after buying an additional 317,085 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 44.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 307,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter worth $2,191,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 123.5% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 111,499 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,180. The company has a market cap of $393.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Primis Financial has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $16.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primis Financial (FRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.