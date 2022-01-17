Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of American States Water worth $23,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in American States Water by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $93.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.58. American States Water has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.11.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

AWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

