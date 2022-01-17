Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,956 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $24,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Truist increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

RCL stock opened at $84.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.62) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

