Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Woodward worth $24,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after acquiring an additional 81,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,081,000 after acquiring an additional 38,243 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Woodward by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,422,000 after acquiring an additional 299,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Woodward by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,776,000 after buying an additional 126,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 939,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,385,000 after buying an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

WWD opened at $117.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.37. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

WWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.