Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of CF Industries worth $23,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.10.

NYSE:CF opened at $66.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

