Private Ocean LLC Buys 73 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 73.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 63.0% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,242.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,438.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3,427.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Forty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,201.88.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

