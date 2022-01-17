PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Achieves Market Cap of $6.58 Million

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market capitalization of $6.58 million and $701,334.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002593 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00061186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00070030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.02 or 0.07616737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,258.60 or 0.99928954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00068855 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007738 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.