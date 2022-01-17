PRIZM Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. PRIZM has a market cap of $10.61 million and approximately $671,551.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PRIZM has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001486 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000181 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,942,862,681 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

