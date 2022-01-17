Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the December 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,290. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 million. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Profire Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,276,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 152,010 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 472,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Profire Energy by 80,389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 164,799 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.