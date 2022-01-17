Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Stake Reduced by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,750 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.68% of Profound Medical worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 22.0% in the second quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter worth $430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 66.3% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PROF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profound Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:PROF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. 3,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 320.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

