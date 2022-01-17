Project Angel Parent LLC’s Lock-Up Period Will End on January 24th (NYSE:MLNK)

Project Angel Parent’s (NYSE:MLNK) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 24th. Project Angel Parent had issued 13,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $343,200,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLNK. Zacks Investment Research cut Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Project Angel Parent from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $18.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.44. Project Angel Parent has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.14 million. Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Project Angel Parent will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

