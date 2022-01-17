Project Pai (PAI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $551,908.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and $551,908.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00111184 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015852 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,791,108,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,588,017,429 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

