Project TXA (TXA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $935,782.00

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00006361 BTC on exchanges. Project TXA has a market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $935,782.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Project TXA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00060267 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00071639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.21 or 0.07531215 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,980.83 or 0.99636124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00068079 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project TXA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project TXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project TXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project TXA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.