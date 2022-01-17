Prometeus One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.75 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.26 or 0.00026952 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $185.29 million and approximately $8.75 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00056077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

