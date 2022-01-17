ProPhotonix (OTCMKTS:STKR) Stock Price Up 4.5%

ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR) rose 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 399,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 744% from the average daily volume of 47,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

About ProPhotonix (OTCMKTS:STKR)

ProPhotonix Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of illumination systems. It operates through the following segments: Light Emitting Diode Systems (LED’s) and Laser and Diodes. The LED’s segment designs and manufactures LED systems for the inspection, machine vision, medical and military markets.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhotonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhotonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.