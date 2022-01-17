Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will report $113.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.60 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $109.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $458.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $448.90 million to $470.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $461.20 million, with estimates ranging from $456.50 million to $467.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,826,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $179,157,000 after purchasing an additional 235,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,120,000 after purchasing an additional 181,143 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after purchasing an additional 178,529 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 921.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 170,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,686,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 167,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

