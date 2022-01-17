ProximaX (XPX) Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $30.74 million and $511,058.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded up 21.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00060966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00071027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.19 or 0.07618442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,321.60 or 1.00032878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00069019 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007800 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

